Tech Concludes Weekend at Clemson Invitational

CLEMSON, S.C – The Georgia Tech track & field teams’ end weekend of competition at the Clemson Invitational.

Grace Marston was a top performer for the Jackets on Saturday, securing a third-place time of 9:52.84 in the women’s 3000m event. In the men’s 3000m, Charlie Smith ran a fourth-place time of 8:16.11.

John Watkins recorded a third -place mark of 15.11m (49-7) in the men’s triple jump. Camile Trotman– took home fourth place in the women’s high jump, recording a mark of 1.65m (5-5). In the women’s triple jump, Kelsey Chambers jumped a mark of 11.87m (38-11.5), placing fifth.

In the women’s 200 meters, Sheleah Harris placed fifth (24.56), Jada Ofotan took home 9th place (24.92) and Christina Joseph finished in 10th place (25.04).

UP NEXT:

Tech will be back in action at Vanderbilt’s Commodore on Friday, Jan. 19.

