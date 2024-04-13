Tech Concludes Tom Jones Memorial

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Georgia Tech track and field team concluded competition at the Tom Jones Memorial Invite.

In the women’s 100-meter hurdles, Anna Witherspoon ran a personal best, sixth place time of 13.74.

In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, George Benjamin ran a time of 14.73, finishing in 11 th place.

Jameson Miller and Winston DeCuir III competed in the men’s 400-meter event for Tech. Miller ran a time of 47.88 finishing in 12 th place, followed by DeCuir who ran a personal best time of 47.98.

In the women’s high jump, both Carla du Plessis and Camille Trotman jumped marks which ended with ties. Plessis finished in a six-way tie (8 th place), with a mark of 1.63 (5-4 ¼). Trotman finished in a five-way tie (14 th place), with a mark of 1.63 (5-4 ¼).

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech will return to George C. Griffin Track on Friday, April 19, hosting the Georgia Tech Invitational.

