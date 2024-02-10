Tech Concludes Meet at Auburn

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving teams have concluded two days of competition at the Auburn First Chance Invitational.

FRIDAY RESULTS

Friday’s competition was highlighted by top performances in the men’s 500 free and women’s 50 free.

In the men’s 500 freestyle, Caleb Blischke placed fourth with a time of 4:32.60.

In the women’s 50 free Caroline Porterfield came in sixth place (23.28), Kiah Smith finished seventh (23.30) and Caroline Pape (23.31) finished and eighth.

SATURDAY RESULTS

Saturday’s competition was highlighted by Tech’s performances in the women’s and men’s 100 back, women’s and men’s 100 fly, women’s and men’s 100 free, men’s and women’s 100 breast and men’s 50 free.

Kiah Smith had a first-place performance in the women’s 100 fly, recording a time of 54.17. Caroline Pape was in competition today, recording a second-place time of 51.23 in the 100 free. Lily Burke placed third with a time of 51.44.

In the women’s 200 fly, Sabina Mrzyglod finished second with a time of 2:05.29 and Anne Deedy finished third with a time of 2:07.45.

Sophia Dumont finished third with a time of 1:05.65 in the women’s 100 breast.

Julian Killius finished first for the Jackets in the men’s 100 breast with a time of 54.49.

In the 200 back, Cade Martin finished third (48.94), Ramy El Ghaziri finished fifth (49.60), and Jonathan Shaheen finished seventh (51.18).

In the men’s 100 fly, Stephen Jones finished second (47.31), Hunter Foehner fourth (48.79), and Blake Burnley fifth (48.99)

Will Coady and Wiggo Frohde both finished third in their respective events. Coady finished third with a time of 55.82 in the men’s 100 free. Frohde finished third in the men’s 50 free with a time of 20.89.

In the men’s platform dive, Alex Scott finished fourth with 347.65 points. Luke Dotson finished sixth with 297.65 points.

UP NEXT:

Georgia Tech swimming and diving will be back in action on Monday, Feb.19 at the ACC Championships.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.