Three Jackets Headed to U.S. Olympic Trials

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swim and dive will be represented in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials by Sabyne Brisson, Jullian Killius and Max Fowler. The trials will begin on Saturday, June 15 and will conclude on Sunday, June 23 on Peacock. All swimming events will take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana and all diving events at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday, June 15

11:00 a.m. – Men’s 100M Breaststroke Prelims (Jullian Killius)

8:00 p.m. – Men’s 100M Breaststroke Semifinal (Jullian Killius)

Sunday, June 16

11:00 a.m. – Women’s 100M Breaststroke Prelims (Sabyne Brisson)

8:00 p.m. – Women’s 100M Breaststroke Semifinal (Sabyne Brisson)

8:00 p.m. – Men’s 100M Breaststroke Final (Jullian Killius)

Monday, June 17

8:00 p.m. – Women’s 100M Breaststroke Final (Sabyne Brisson)

Wednesday, June 19

11:00 a.m. – Women’s 200M Breaststroke Prelims (Sabyne Brisson)

8:00 p.m. – Women’s 200M Breaststroke Semifinal (Sabyne Brisson)

Thursday, June 20

8:00 p.m. – Women’s 200M Breaststroke Final (Sabyne Brisson)

Friday, June 21

10:00 a.m. – Men’s 3M Dive Prelims (Max Fowler)

5:00 p.m. – Men’s 3M Dive Semifinal (Max Fowler)

Sunday, June 23

1:52 p.m. – Men’s 3M Dive Final (Max Fowler)

Killius earned his Olympic trials cut time last month, competing at the Atlanta Classic. With a time of (1:01.82), Killius earned the chance to compete in Indiana where he could qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic games. Brisson’s shined in her collegiate debut, breaking multiple records throughout the season. In the meet against Texas A&M, Brisson secured Olympic trial cut times in both the 100 and 200 breaststrokes. Fowler also succeeded in his collegiate debut, recording his trial score at the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships in March. Fowler previously achieved Olympic trial scores as a junior diver.

