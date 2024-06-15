Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

Killius Concludes Day at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Share

INDIANAPOLIS – Georgia Tech’s Julian Killius set a new personal best on the opening day of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. 

Killius competed in the men’s 100m breaststroke, finishing with a time of 1:01.35. Despite not making a qualifying time, Killius did set a new personal best time in the event.  

The next Jacket to compete will be Sabyne Brisson. Brisson will compete on Sunday, June 16 in the women’s 100m breaststroke at 11:00 a.m. on Peacock. 

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS    

Sunday, June 16  

11:00 a.m. – Women’s 100M Breaststroke Prelims (Sabyne Brisson)  

8:00 p.m. – Women’s 100M Breaststroke Semifinal (Sabyne Brisson) 

Alexander-Tharpe Fund           

   The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.           

     

For the latest information on Georgia Tech swim and dive, follow us on X (@gtswimdive), Facebook, Instagram (@gtswimdive) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com     

RELATED HEADLINES
swimming Three Jackets Headed to U.S. Olympic Trials

Brisson, Fowler and Killius will compete to qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics

Three Jackets Headed to U.S. Olympic Trials
swimming Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Announced

Eight-member group to be officially inducted in the fall of 2025 along with Class of 2025

Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Announced
swimming Georgia Tech Sending 11 to NCAA Championships

Yellow Jackets ties program record with nine NCAA men’s qualifiers

Georgia Tech Sending 11 to NCAA Championships
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets