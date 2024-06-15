Killius Concludes Day at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

INDIANAPOLIS – Georgia Tech’s Julian Killius set a new personal best on the opening day of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Killius competed in the men’s 100m breaststroke, finishing with a time of 1:01.35. Despite not making a qualifying time, Killius did set a new personal best time in the event.

The next Jacket to compete will be Sabyne Brisson. Brisson will compete on Sunday, June 16 in the women’s 100m breaststroke at 11:00 a.m. on Peacock.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Sunday, June 16

11:00 a.m. – Women’s 100M Breaststroke Prelims (Sabyne Brisson)

8:00 p.m. – Women’s 100M Breaststroke Semifinal (Sabyne Brisson)

