Tech Concludes Meet Against Miami

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech diving concludes meet against Miami. The Jackets secured a win over Miami 174-76.

On the women’s side, Lizzie Powley secured two first place finishes in the women’s 1-meter (273.18) and 3-meter (318) dive. In the 1-meter dive, Anna Bradescu finished second with a total of 291.08 points, Katie McKyton placed second in the 3-meter dive with 269.55 points.

On the men’s side Max Fowler recorded two second place finishes in the men’s 1-meter (359.40) and 3-meter dive (382.50). Luke Dotson also recorded a third-place finish in the men’s 1-meter dive with a score of 292.20 points.

UP NEXT:

Georgia Tech swimming and diving will be back in action on Friday, Jan. 26 against South Carolina at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

