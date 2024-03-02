Tech Concludes Last Chance Meet at Auburn

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving teams have concluded two days of competition at the Auburn Last Chance Meet.
FRIDAY RESULTS
Friday’s competition was highlighted by top performances in the men’s and women’s 100 breast.
Joao Caballero and Clarissa Sabin both placed fifth in their respective events. In the men’s 100 breast, Caballero finished with a time of 55.06. In the women’s 100 breast, Sabin finished with a time of 1:01.72.
In the women’s 500 free prelims, Sophie Murphy swam a time of 5:29.60.
SATURDAY RESULTS
Saturday’s competition was highlighted by Tech’s performances in the women’s 100 back, 100 fly, 200 free and 400 IM.
McKenzie Campbell had a first-place performance in the women’s 400 IM, recording a time of 4:15.54. Sophie Murphy was in competition today, recording a first-place time of 1:48.17 in the 200 free. Anna Hadjiloizou saw acion in the women’s 50 free, claiming the top spot with a time of 22.34.
In the women’s 100 fly, Zora Ripkova finished third with a time of 53.55.
UP NEXT:
Georgia Tech diving will be back in action on Sunday, Feb.10 at the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships.
