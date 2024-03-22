Tech Concludes Day Two at NCAA Women's Championship

ATHENS, GA– The Georgia Tech swim and dive program have concluded day two of competition at the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

Freshman Sabyne Brisson made her debut at the NCAA Women’s Championship competing in the women’s 100 breast. Brisson earned a spot in both the women’s 100 and 200 breasts events after impressive performances throughout the 2023-2024 season, including setting new school records in both events (Nov.2023).

In her first day of competition, Brisson finished with a time of 59.70 in the preliminary round of the 100 breast, ending competition in the 27th spot.

Both Brisson and Anna Bradescu will be in action tomorrow. Brisson will be competing in the 200 breast and Bradescu will compete in the platform dive.

