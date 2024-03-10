Tech Concludes Day One of Zone B Championships

THE FLATS – On day one of the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships, Georgia Tech swim and dive’s Anna Bradescu led the Jackets in the Women’s 1 Meter event.

In the preliminaries of the event, Bradescu placed 15th with a score 250.45 and qualified for the finals. In the finals, Bradescu finished 12th with a score of 513.55.

Katie Mckyton and Lizzie Powley also competed for the Jackets in the Women’s 1 Meter event. Mckyton finished with a score of 233.25 and Powley finished with a score of 229.00 in the preliminary round.

UP NEXT

Tech will continue competition at the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships with the Men’s 1 Meter and Women’s 3 Meter events on Monday, March 11.

