Tech Concludes Day One of Vanderbilt Invite

NASHVILLE, T.N – The Georgia Tech track & field teams concluded its first day of competition at the Vanderbilt Invite with several athletes placing in the top spots of their respective events.

Shanty Papakosta earned one of the best placement of all Tech athletes. Papakosta placed second in the women’s high jump with a mark of 1.82 meters (5-11.5).In the long jump, Ameia Wilson took home third place for the Jackets with a mark of 6.04 meters (19-9.75).

Katy Earwood competed in the women’s 5000m, finishing third with a time of 17:20.16.

On the men’s side, Omar Arnaout competed in the men’s high jump, finishing 10th with a mark of 1.92 meters (6-3.5).

UP NEXT:

Tech returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 20 for the second day of competition at the Vanderbilt Invite.

