Tech Concludes Day One of Clemson Invite

CLEMSON, S.C – The Georgia Tech track and field teams finished up the first day of competition at the Clemson Invite on Friday, Jan. 12.

Ameia Wilson was a top performer for the Jackets in day one of the Clemson Invitational. Wilson earned a second-place mark of 6.03 meters (19-9.5) in the women’s long jump.

In the men’s 600m, Jameson Miller took home third place setting a personal-best time of 1:18.83. Winston Decuir III also competed in the men’s 600m, finishing seventh in the event.

Nick Nyman finished sixth in the men’s 1000m, with a time of 2:31.04. Taylor Wade was also in competition for the Jackets today, finishing in seventh place in the men’s 1-mile run.

Tech will continue competition at the Clemson Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 13 with the women’s high jump starting at 10:30 a.m.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.