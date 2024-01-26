Tech Concludes Day One of Bob Pollock Invite

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Georgia Tech track and field team finished day one of competition at the Bob Pollock Invite on Friday, Jan. 26 in Clemson, S.C.

For the women, Gracie Marston had one of the top performances out of all Tech athletes that competed today. Marston ran a time of 4:53.32 in the women’s 1-mile run.

Ameia Wilson finished third with a mark of 6.22m (20-7.25) in the women’s long jump.

In the 60m hurdles, Anna Weatherspoon came in 8th place (8.46).

For the men, Nick Nyman had one of the top performances with a second-place time of 4:08.97 in the men’s 1-mile run.

In the men’s 1-mile Invitational, Charlie Smith came in fifth-place (4:05.61) and Alexander Arrambide finished 10th (4:08.10).

UP NEXT:

Tech returns on Saturday, Jan. 27 for its second day of competition at the Bob Pollock Invite.

