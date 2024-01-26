Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

Tech Concludes Day One of Bob Pollock Invite

Share

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Georgia Tech track and field team finished day one of competition at the Bob Pollock Invite on Friday, Jan. 26 in Clemson, S.C. 

For the women, Gracie Marston had one of the top performances out of all Tech athletes that competed today. Marston ran a time of 4:53.32 in the women’s 1-mile run. 

Ameia Wilson finished third with a mark of 6.22m (20-7.25) in the women’s long jump. 

In the 60m hurdles, Anna Weatherspoon came in 8th place (8.46). 

For the men, Nick Nyman had one of the top performances with a second-place time of 4:08.97 in the men’s 1-mile run. 

In the men’s 1-mile Invitational, Charlie Smith came in fifth-place (4:05.61) and Alexander Arrambide finished 10th (4:08.10). 

UP NEXT: 

Tech returns on Saturday, Jan. 27 for its second day of competition at the Bob Pollock Invite. 

Alexander-Tharpe Fund 

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.      

RELATED HEADLINES
Men's Track & Field Tech Returns to Clemson for Bob Pollock Ivitational

The Jackets return to South Carolina as Clemson hosts the Bob Pollock Invitational.

Tech Returns to Clemson for Bob Pollock Ivitational
Men's Track & Field Jackets Conclude Competition at Vanderbilt Invitational

Jackets conclude Vanderbilt Invite with success in relay.

Jackets Conclude Competition at Vanderbilt Invitational
Men's Track & Field Tech Concludes Day One of Vanderbilt Invite
Tech Concludes Day One of Vanderbilt Invite
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets