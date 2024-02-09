Tech Concludes Day One at Vanderbilt, Boston, and Clemson

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field teams finished the first day of competition at Clemson’s Tiger Paw Invite, Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge, and BU’s Valentine Invitational on Friday, Feb. 9.

TIGER PAW INVITE

In the women’s long jump, Ameia Wilson recorded a seventh-place mark of 6.28 meters (20-7.25). Wilson’s score is the second highest indoor mark in school history. In the men’s mile run, Cole Miller recorded a time of 4:18.08, finishing in the eighth spot.

Lydia Troupe and Eric Singleton Jr. also set new school times in their respective events. Troupe finished with a time of 54.45 in the women’s 400 m final, setting new fourth place time in school history for the indoor season. Making his collegiate track debut, Singleton recorded a time of 6.70 in the 60m dash prelims, a new second place time in school history.

MUSIC CITY CHALLENGE

Three Jackets recorded top-ten performances in the women’s 5000m. Gracie Marston had an impressive third place finish with a time of 16:37.16. Kenzie Walls ran a time of 16:49.77, finishing in seventh place, followed by Katy Earwood in eighth place with a time of 16:50.94.

Devin Wade competed in the men’s 5000m event. Recording a time of 14:21.36, Wade set a new sixth-place time in school history. Eathan Curnow ran a time of 14:43.56, finishing in 31st place.

BU VALENTINE INVITATIONAL

In the women’s 5000m, Grace Driskill recorded a time of 16:20.77, Driskill’s time marks a new fourth-place record in school history for indoor track.

UP NEXT:

Tech continues competition at the Tiger Paw Invite, Music City Challenge, and BU Valentine Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 10.

