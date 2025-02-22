Tech Concludes Competition at ACC Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech closed competition at ACC Championships Saturday with six finals appearances and two program records.

Phoebe Wright was the highlight of Saturday’s action, with strong performances in the 200 back prelims and finals. After breaking the program record with a time of 1:54.52 to secure a spot in the finals, the junior transfer went on to break her own record by a second in the finals, clocking a 1:53.52 for a 19th place finish in the 200 back.

Saturday’s final’s action kicked off with the 1650 freestyle, where Lukas Vetkoetter came in 13th with a time of 15:04.53. Swimming in an earlier heat, Mert Kilavuz clocked a 14:44.90, good for fifth overall in the event.

Nina Stanisavljevic qualified for her second finals of the week with a 48.48 in the 100 freestyle prelims. The freshman went on to finish 23rd with a time of 48.97.

Leadro Odorici earned a spot in the men’s 100 free final following a time of 42.68 in the prelims, and went on to finish 19th with a time of 42.66.

In the final individual swimming event of the night, Joao Caballero swam a 1:54.80, good for 19th place in the 200 breast finals. The junior swam a 1:55.15 in the prelims to earn a spot in the C final.

Senior Anna Bradescu earned a spot in the women’s platform final after qualifying eighth in the prelim (288.10). The Yellow Jacket went on to finished fifth in the finals with a score of 281.60.

The night capped off with the 400 freestyle relay where the Tech women set a another program record, with the team of Anna Hadjiloizou, Stanisavljevic, Zora Ripkova and Jillian Ferrari clocking a 3:15.36 to finish first in the consolation final (ninth overall).

On the men’s side, the team of Odorici, Berke Saka, Robin Yeboah and Ricky Balduccini also finished first in the consolation final (eighth overall), swimming a 2:50.37.

The women ended the championship finished 13th overall with 184 points, while the men finished ninth with 465 points.

