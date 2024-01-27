Tech Concludes Bob Pollock Invitational

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Georgia Tech track and field teams concluded the second day of competition at the Bob Pollock Invite on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Shanty Papakosta recorded the best finish of all Tech athletes. Papakosta ended the day tied in second place with a mark of 1.75m (5-8.75) in the women’s high jump.

In the women’s 800 meters, Gracie Marston ran a third-place time of 2:10.39 in the women’s 800 meters.

Mary Brady finished fourth with a time of 9:26.36 in the women’s 3000-meter Invitational, Grace Driskill (9:27.19) finished sixth and Helena Lindsey finished eighth (9:29.93).

Kayla Rose also competed today, running a seventh-place time of 2:11.14 in the women’s 800-meter Invitational.

For the men, John Watkins had the best placement for the men today. In the men’s triple jump, Watkins placed third with a mark of 15.48m (51-5.75).

In the men’s 3000 meters Invitational, Zach Jaeger ran a seventh-place time of 8:06.93.

Devin Wade finished eighth in 3000 meter with a time of 8:23.18. Mac Bloodworth competed in the 800m race, with a 10th place time of 1:54.89.

UP NEXT:

Tech will be back in action on Feb. 9 at the Music City Challenge and the Tiger Paw Invitational.

