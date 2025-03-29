Tech Concludes Action at Terry Long FSU Relays, Raleigh Relays

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field closed their split squad action Friday, with some of the squad at the Terry Long FSU Relays, while some distance runners saw action at the Raleigh Relays.

Terry Long FSU Relays

Tech action in Tallahassee with field events, with Maggie Gizinski taking eighth in the discus (39.74m). In the men’s discus, Tahir Hines came in fifth (46.93m).

Adora Tagbo claimed a podium finish in the triple jump, taking third (12.30m). Charlie Crowder then took fifth in the men’s triple jump (13.82m).

Running events kicked off with the 100m, where Sheleah Harris was Tech’s highest finisher in 11th place (11.94). She was followed by Sophia Richard in 12th (12.00) and Delali Setrana in 13th (12.02) and Kennedy Myers in 19th (12.29).

Four Yellow Jackets entered the 800m, with McKenzie Blackledge taking seventh (2:16.95) and Riley Perlakowski in eighth (2:17.09). Addtionally, Aditi Sagi finished 14th (2:24.98) and Ella Grace Malcom finished 15th (2:31.01). On the men’s side, Kamren Kennedy finished fourth (1:52.44), with Cooper Timberman in 13th (1:56.31).

Kimmi Woods recorded a eighth-place finish in the 400m, recording a time of 57.92. Caden Terrell was the highest finisher for Tech in men’s 400m, taking fourth with a time of 47.56. Bradley Favors finished 10th (48.38), with Weston Baptiste in 15th (49.09).

Sophia Richard was Tech’s best finisher in the 200m, taking seventh with a time of 24.20. She was followed by Jade Ofotan in 12th (24.81), Harris in 13th (24.85) and Woods in 16th (25.31).

In the 1500m, Katherine Byrne led the way for Tech with a time of 4:42.86 for 12th place. She was followed by Stella Chambless in 13th place (4:43.84). Tech newcomer Kushan Patel led the way for the men’s squad, coming in eighth (3:56.98). Joseph Jacquot finished 12th (3:59.92).

Action in Tallahassee closed with the 4×400 relay, where Tech took third with the team of Terrell, Baptiste, Kennedy and Favors clocking a 3:12.62.

Raleigh Relays

Grace Driskill was in action in the 3000m steeplechase, clocking a 10:15.41 for eighth place.

Mary Brady led the way for Tech in the 5000m, coming in 17th with a time of 15:55.98. She was followed by Bella Turner with a time of 16:54.03 (104th) and Hannah Schemmel 17:24.29 (152nd).

Action closed with the 10000m, where Kate Jortberg led the way with a seventh place finish (33:58.68). Addtionally, Erin Fegans ran a personal best 35:30.65 for 47th place.

Tech will be back in action next weekend at the Florida Relays.

