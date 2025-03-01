Tech Concludes Action at Last Chance Invite

AUBURN, Ala. – Georgia Tech swim has completed two days at the Auburn Last Chance Invite, which provided one final opportunity for Yellow Jackets to improve on their times or set NCAA qualifying times.

Friday’s action was highlighted a new program record, with the relay team of Berke Saka, Uros Zivanovic, Antonio Romero and Leandro Odorici clocking a 1:23.39 in the 200 medley relay. The swim was the team’s first A cut of the season.

In the 200 back finals, Phoebe Wright finished second, clocking a 1:55.34.

The relay team of Anna Hadjiloizou, Nina Stanisavljevic, Kiah Smith and Sophie Murphy swam a 1:29.06 in the 200 free relay finals.

In a 50 free time trial, sophomore Robin Yeboah swam a 19.76, while Leandro Odorici swam a 53.25 in a 100 breast time trial.

In the 100 breast final, Joao Caballero came in fourth, clocking a 52.87.

In the 50 free prelims, Stanisavljevic swam a 22.44, while Hadjiloizou recorded a 22.64. Sabyne Brisson then swam a 1:01.69 in the 100 breast prelims.

Ricky Balduccini swam in both the 100 back prelims (46.67) and the 100 free prelims (43.34), while also swimming a 100 fly time trial (43.34). In the 200 fly prelims, Romero swam a 1:43.29.

Up next for Tech is Zone B Diving Championships which will take place March 9-12 in Auburn.

