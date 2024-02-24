Tech Concludes ACC Championships

THE FLATS – Men’s 400 Free Relay team records new school record to lead Tech in final day of the ACC Championships.

Relay Team A comprised of Leandro Odorici, David Gapinski, Ricky Balduccini and Batur Unlu led the Jackets with an impressive performance time of 2:50.18, recording a new school record and a NCAA A Cut time.

Mert Kilavuz had the best placement for Tech, recording a fourth-place finish in the men’s 1650 Free with a time of 15:00.77. Charles Perks recorded a sixth-place time of 15:09.34. With a time of 15:21.83, Ben Gerhard placed 13th.

Berke Saka qualified for the 200 back final after recording a time of 1:43.07 in the preliminary round. In the finals, Saka placed 10th overall with a time of 1:42.56.

Joao Caballero represented Tech in the men’s 200 breast final. Caballero recorded a time of 1:56.19, finishing at No. 14.

In the men’s platform dive, Max Fowler finished sixth with a score of 364.35. Alex Scott finished 11th with a score of 295.10.

Sabyne Brisson and Clarissa Sabin competed in the women’s 200 breast final. Brisson finished 10th, recording a time of 2:10.32. Sabin finished 22nd with a time of 2:15.35.

In the women’s 400 free relay, Anna Hadjiloizou, Sophie Murphy, Zora Ripkova and Jillian Ferrari placed 10th overall with a time of 3:17.26.

At the end of the meet, both the men and women finished ninth. The men recorded 575.5 points and the women finished with 450 points.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.