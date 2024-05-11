Tech Concludes 2024 ACC Outdoor Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field concluded the final day of competition at the ACC Outdoor Championships.

Senior Anna Witherspoon kicked off the running events for Tech, in the women’s 100-meter hurdles. Witherspoon finished sixth with a time of 13.54, earning All ACC second team honors.

In the men’s 400-meter event, Winston Decuir III set a new personal best time of 47.06.

Eric Singleton Jr. finished fifth in the men’s 100-meter dash. With a time of 10.47, Singleton earned All ACC second team honors.

In the women’s 5000-meter final, Mary Brady placed in the top-ten. With a time of 16:05.12, Brady finished in ninth place. Katy Earwood also competed in this event, finishing the race with a new personal best time of 16:44.13.

Both the men’s and women’s 4×400 relay teams ran their season best times today. The men’s team comprised of Jameson Miller, Sidney McReynolds, Caden Terrell and Decuir ran a fifth-place time of 3:07.08. The women’s team comprised of Lydia Troupe, Kayla Rose, Jill Catton and Gracie Marston ran a time of 3:44.42.

Troupe also competed in the women’s 400-meter hurdles. With a fourth-place time of 57.73, not only did Troupe earn All ACC second team honors and set a new personal best time, but she also moves into fourth place in the Georgia Tech all-time outdoor performers list in the 400-meter hurdles.

