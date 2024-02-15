Tech Comes Up Short on Day 1 of Clearwater Invite

CLEARWATER, FLA. – Georgia Tech softball (3-5) battled hard in a pair of losses to No. 9 Stanford and No. 12 LSU on Thursday at the Eddie C. Moore softball complex in Clearwater, Fla. The Jackets hit five home runs across both games but ultimately fell short, falling to Stanford, 15-7, and to LSU, 12-8.

HOW IT HAPPENED

vs. Stanford

Sophia Voyles made her third start of the season and 12th of her career. Voyles, Jaidyn Studebaker and Chandler Dennis each threw 2.0 innings in the game. The long ball was the theme of the game as Stanford connected for six home runs, accounting for 10 of the Cardinal’s 15 runs.

After a pair of Stanford home runs put the Jackets behind, 4-0, Sileo connected in the third inning for a two-run blast to drive in herself and Paige Vukadinovich to cut the lead in half. From that point on, both teams added at least one run in each inning with the Jackets responding with a Hunter home run to cut the deficit to 7-3. A pair of singles from Dobbins and Black added two more runs in the 5th (9-5). Hunter’s second trip around the bases cut the lead to 15-6 before Sileo doubled home Vukadinovich for Tech’s seventh run. The arms couldn’t withstand the Cardinal attack though, and the game was called off after the sixth inning with Stanford leading, 15-7.

vs. LSU

Kinsey Norton made her second start of the season, matching her total number of starts from her first two years with the team. She mowed through the first inning, taking care of LSU in order. The Tiger offense came to life in the second though, as they scored runs in each of the next six innings off of Studebaker, Blake Neleman and Makayla Coffield.

Tech took the lead in the first inning with a two-out rally. Allen got the party started with a walk, Black singled next and Grace Connelly loaded the bases with a walk of her own. A passed ball and error from LSU led to chaos on the base paths and Allen and Black came scampering in to score. LSU took the lead back in the top of the 2nd, growing the lead to 10-2, before Black homered to get Tech back on the board, 10-3. Domingue doubled, pinch hitting for Connelly, before being driven in by Gracyn Tucker, who has now reached base safely in each of her last six plate appearances, going 5 for 5 with a walk, a home run, a double and three RBI. After LSU added on two more in the top of the 7th (12-4), the Jackets went off for four runs, thanks to an RBI single from Black and a three-run home run from Domingue. The bats ran out of time in the end, falling by four runs despite scoring six in the final two innings.

UP NEXT­­

The Jackets will take on Minnesota on day two of the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational. First pitch is set for 5 pm (pending the length of games taking place prior to) and will be streamed on ESPN+.

