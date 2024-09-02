Tech Coasts Past Chanticleers

THE FLATS – No. 19 Georgia Tech volleyball (2-1) put on a defensive display on Monday afternoon, stifling Coastal Carolina (0-3) by a final score of 3-0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-19) inside O’Keefe Gymnasium. The Yellow Jackets finished with 54 digs and 8.0 blocks as a team while holding Coastal Carolina to just .055 hitting.

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 25 – CCU 23)

The day began with a back-and-forth battle in set one, thanks to eight ties and four lead changes. Tech gained some late set momentum to take a 22-19 lead, forcing a Coastal Carolina timeout. The Chanticleers came back with some momentum, cutting the Tech lead to 24-23 and forcing a timeout. Tech closed out the set 25-23 after a service error from Coastal. The Yellow Jacket defense was led by Sofia Velez, who totaled seven digs, while the offense was led by Tamara Otene and Bianca Bertolino, with four kills each.

Set 2 (GT 25- CCU 12)

Tech enjoyed the first scoring run of set two, taking a 6-1 lead and causing the Chanticleers to call a timeout. Tech momentum continued throughout the second set, taking a 13-3 lead over Coastal. Defensive miscues from Tech allowed Coastal to cut into the lead, using a 4-0 run to make the score 17-9. Georgia Tech shutdown any Coastal Carolina momentum closing the set 25-12 to take a 2-0 lead in the match. The Tech defense put up a strong front in set two, holding the Chanticleers to just a .057 hitting percentage, with Tech totaling 25 digs, including a team-best 8 from Otene.

Set 3 (GT 25– CCU 19)

Coastal took an early 6-2 lead in set three, but Tech responded with points of their own, tying the set at 10-10. Coastal Carolina went on a 5-0 run, before the Yellow Jackets fought back, trailing 16-17, forcing a Chanticleer timeout. Tech rode a 6-0 run to take and extend the lead, up 20-17 over Coastal. The Jackets used a 4-0 run to close the match, winning the set 25-19. The Jackets spread the ball around well in the comeback with five players making multiple kills. In the end, back-to-back kills from Bertolino brought the match to a close. She finished with three kills along with three apiece from Pierce and Mendes. The defense stayed strong holding Coastal to -.065 hitting, the first negative hitting set of the season from a GT opponent.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech heads out to Provo, Utah for the first road trip of the 2024 season. The Jackets will face Lipscomb in a neutral site match on Friday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. ET before facing the hosts, BYU, on Saturday (Sept. 7) at 9 p.m. ET.

