Tech Closes Saturday Action at Battle of the Beach

DESTIN, Fla. – At day two of the Battle of the Beach, the Yellow Jackets faced Florida State in doubles and Tulane in singles but dropped all matches.

In doubles, the duo of Robert Bauer and Owen DeMuth took on Justin Lyons and Azariah Rusher from Florida State, but fell 3-8.

Just two Yellow Jackets played in singles action, dropping both. DeMuth faced an opponent from Tulane, but fell 3-6, 0-6. Bauer also took on a Green Wave player, 2-6, 2-6.

The Yellow Jackets will close action in the tournament on Sunday.

In Tallahassee in the consolation bracket quarterfinals of ITA Sectionals, Gianluca Carlini fell to Colby Ryan from Georgia, 4-6, 4-6.

Results:

ITA Sectional Championships Day 3:

Singles

C-QF: Ryan Colby (Georgia) def. Gianluca Carlini (Georgia Tech) def. 6-4, 6-4

Battle of the Beach Day 2:

Singles

Tulane def. Robert Bauer (Georgia Tech) 6-2, 6-2

Tulane def. Owen DeMuth (Georgia Tech) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

Justin Lyons/Azariah Rusher (Florida State) def. Robert Bauer/Owen DeMuth (Georgia Tech) 8-3

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com