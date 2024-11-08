Tech Closes Day Two at ITA Sectionals; Opens Day One at Battle of the Beach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Tech men’s tennis closed play at ITA Sectionals Friday, while three additional Yellow Jackets opened action at the Battle of the Beach in Destin.

At ITA Sectionals, in the round of 16, Nate Bonetto took on No. 43 Martin Katz of Miami, but fell 2-6 2-6 to the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

Gabrielle Brancatelli faced Oscar Pinto Sansano from Georgia, and dropped set one 4-6, before claiming set two 7-5. The two battled in set three, but Brancatelli ultimately dropped the set 4-6.

In the consolation bracket, Gianluca Carlini got an automatic win after a withdrawal from his opponent. The freshman will play in the consolation quarterfinals on Saturday.

Richard Biagiotti dropped his match in the consolation bracket, falling to Javier Montoya from South Alabama, 4-6, 4-6.

Christophe Clement took on Niels Ratiu from Georgia in a consolation match, and took the first set 6-4, but dropped the second set 5-7 and the third set 2-6.

Two Yellow Jacket duos played in the doubles quarterfinals, but both dropped their matches.

The newly-formed duo of Bonetto/Carlini took on Florida State’s Youcef Rihane and Alex Bulte, but fell 2-6, 3-6.

The pairing of Brancatelli and Biagiotti played Alejandro Moreno and Alex Kotzen from Tennessee, but dropped the match 1-6, 5-7.

At the Battle of the Beach, Tech is one of four teams competing, joining Tulane, South Alabama and Florida State in the action.

Friday’s play opened with doubles, where the duo of Rohan Sachdev and Owen DeMuth took on a duo from Tulane, but fell 5-8.

Three Yellow Jackets played in singles action, with Robert Bauer getting the lone win of the day. The junior faced an opponent from South Alabama, and got a win in straight sets, defeating the Jaguar 7-5, 6-1.

Sachdev dropped his first match in the tournament, falling 5-7, 6-1, 6-7 (3-7) to an opponent from South Alabama.

DeMuth also dropped his Friday singles match, battling in three sets against a third South Alabama player, but ultimately falling 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 0-6.

The trio in Destin will be back in action on Saturday.

Results:

ITA Sectional Championships Day 1:

Singles

R16: No. 43 Martin Katz (Miami) def. Nate Bonetto (Georgia Tech) 6-2, 6-2

R16: No. 86 Oscar Pinto Sansano (Georgia) def. Gabriele Brancatelli (Georgia Tech) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

C-R16-Q: Javier Montoya (South Alabama) def. Richard Biagiotti (Georgia Tech) 6-4, 6-4

C-R16-Q: Gianluca Carlini (Georgia Tech) def. Yassine Dlimi (UCF), withdrawal

C-R16-Q: Niels Ratiu (Georgia) def. Christophe Clement (Georgia Tech) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

Doubles

QF: Alejandro Moreno/Alex Kotzen (Tennessee) def. Gabriele Brancatelli/Richard Biagiotti (Georgia Tech) 6-1, 7-5

QF: Youcef Rihane/Alex Bulte (FSU) def. Gianluca Carlini/Nate Bonetto (Georgia Tech) 6-2, 6-3

Battle of the Beach Day 1:

Singles

South Alabama def. Rohan Sachdev (Georgia Tech) 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (7-3)

Robert Bauer (Georgia Tech) def. South Alabama 7-5, 6-1

South Alabama def. Owen DeMuth (Georgia Tech) 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-0

Doubles

Tulane def. Rohan Sachdev/Owen DeMuth (Georgia Tech) 8-5

