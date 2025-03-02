Tech Closes Day Two at ACC Indoor Championships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Georgia Tech track and field closed out day two at ACC Indoor Championships on Sunday, competing in eight events throughout the day.

Sunday action started with the women’s high jump, where Kendall Ward finished in fifth place, clearing a personal best 1.77m.

In the women’s long jump, Ameia Wilson finished eighth with a distance of 5.95m.

Charlie Crowder competed in the men’s long jump, coming in 16th (6.85m).

Sunday’s running events consisted of prelims all day, starting with the mile, where Lottie Chappell came in 30th, with a time of 4:49.10. In the men’s mile, Billy Carlton qualified 11th with a time of 4:04.29, with Alex Arrambide finishing 32nd in the prelims with a time of 4:10.27.

Kennedy Myers came in 13th in the 60m hurdles prelims, clocking a 8.49.

Sheleah Harris and Sophia Richard competed in the 60m prelims, with Harris coming in 10th to just miss the finals (7.37), and Richard finishing 19th (7.60).

Sunday’s action closed with the men’s 800m prelims, where Parker Buchheit was the top finisher, qualifying 15th with a time of 1:51.10. Behind him were Kamren Kennedy (17th, 1:51.21) and Alex Thomas (20th, 1:51.38).

Tech will close action at ACC Indoor Championships on Monday, beginning with the triple jump at 11 a.m.

