Tech Closes Day Three at Zones

THE FLATS – Day three of NCAA Zone B Diving Championships consisted of the women’s 3-meter and men’s platform, with four Yellow Jackets in action in Auburn.

Tuesday began with the women’s 3-meter prelims, where Ava Gilroy finished with a score of 247.15, which put her in 31st in the prelims.

Three Yellow Jackets entered in the men’s platform prelims, with Alex Scott leading the way with a 10th place finish following a score of 345.90. Scott went on to finish 12th in the finals with a score of 643.55.

Elijah Klier took 19th in the prelims with a score of 298.60, while Luke Dotson finished 27th totaling a 273.90.

Tech will conclude action at Zones on Wednesday with the women’s platform, with Anna Bradescu and Gilroy in action for the Yellow Jackets.

