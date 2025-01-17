Tech Closes Day One at Vanderbilt Invitational

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Georgia Tech opened action at the Vanderbilt Invitational Friday, leaving day one of the two-day meet with five podium finishes.

In the field events, freshman Tahir Hines kicked off action in the open weight throw, coming in third (18.69m). Kendall Ward also had a top-three finish Friday, coming in second in the high jump (1.76m). Freshman Charlie Crowder earned a top-ten finish in the unseeded long jump, coming in fifth (6.96m) and Ameia Wilson finished on the podium in the women’s long jump (6.11m), while Jill Catton took 10th place (5.74m).

Other field results include: Omar Arnaout (13th in the high jump – 1.98m) and Morgan Gordon (25th in the long jump – 5.12m).

Track events then started with the women’s 5000m, where Erin Fegans claimed ninth place with a time of 17:28.10. In the same event, Katie Hamfeldt finished 25th with a time of 18:20.53, while freshman Hilla Azran, in her first collegiate meet, came in 32nd with a time of 18:39.90.

In the men’s 5000m, all three Yellow Jackets finished in the top-ten, with Myles Collins leading the way with a second-place finish (14:36.22), while Ethan Curnow was right behind in third place with a time of 14:37.54. Newcomer Kushan Patel rounded out the finishers for Tech, coming in 10th with a time of 14:55.62.

In the 200 meter, Jade Ofotan was the top finisher for Tech, coming in 18th (25.03). Sophia Richard finished 21st with a time of 25.14, while Delali Setrana ran a 26.09, for 45th place. Weston Baptise came in 33rd on the men’s side (22.73).

The final event of the night was the 1000 meters, where Gracie Martson was the top finisher for Tech, coming in 15th place with a time of 2:53.41. Lottie Chappell was right behind in 16th place with a time of 2:53.41. Reagan Mahoney finished in 23rd, running a 2:58.15.

In the men’s 1000m, Alex Thomas earned a top-ten finish, coming in sixth with a time of 2:24.82, while newcomer John Jessup came in 20th (2:33.70).

Day two of the Vanderbilt Invitational will continue on Saturday, Jan. 18.

