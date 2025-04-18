Tech Closes Day One at Georgia Tech Invitational

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field recorded an event win in the 3000m steeplechase to open day one of competition at the Georgia Tech Invitational, while also recording three additional podium finishes in Friday’s action.

Tahir Hines kicked off action for Tech with the men’s hammer throw, coming in sixth with a distance of 58.93m. Maggie Gizinski finished 32nd (36.95m).

Gizinski was in action again in the shotput, coming in 29th (11.58m), with Christina Joseph in 33rd (11.43m).

Ameia Wilson took second in the long jump with a distance of 6.22m, while Charlie Crowder finished 34th on the men’s side (6.32m).

Kennedy Myers opened running action on Friday as the lone entry in the 100m hurdles, coming in 17th (14.11).

Jade Ofotan claimed a podium finish in the 100m, taking third with a time of 11.68. Sophia Richard recorded a top-ten finish as well, coming in ninth (11.89), with Kennedy Myers in 35th (12.14) and Delali Setrana in 39th (12.15).

Mary Brady led the way for Tech in the 1500m, taking fifth with a personal best time of 4:18.44. Lottie Chappell was close behind in seventh (4:21.58), with Gracie Marston taking eighth (4:21.82), Kate Jortberg in ninth (4:22.45) and Grace Driskill in 10th (4:23.09), to round out five Yellow Jackets in the top 10. Additionally, Bella Turner ran a 4:30.77 (19th) for a top-20 finish.

In the men’s 1500m, Charlie Smith recorded a podium finish, coming in third with a time of 3:44.77. Alex Arrambide was right behind in fourth place (3:44.91), with Chris Cherono (8th, 3:46.41) and Myles Collins (9th, 3:46.63) to round out top-10 finishers for Tech. Newcomer John Jessup recorded a 15th place finish (3:48.33) for a top-20 finish in the event.

Ashley Sechrest was the lone entry in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, coming in 20th with a time of 11:43.12.

Four were in action on the men’s side, where John Higinbotham took first place with a time of 8:50.23. Billy Carlton took second with a time of 8:50.70, while Tristan Autry finished sixth (9:14.42) and Richard Planck took 11th (9:33.72).

The night closed with the 5000m, where Erin Fegans led the way with a seventh-place finish, running a 17:08.56). Ava Coffey was the next highest finisher, coming in 14th (17:41.49), with Zoe Garcia in 33rd (18:53.72).

In the men’s 5000m, Jean–Lou Pare was Tech’s highest finisher, coming in 14th with a time of 14:51.45. He was followed by Kushan Patel in 26th (15:04.36), Nathan Solomon in 38th (15:19.69), Hayden Marshall in 46th (15:30.89) and Elijah Forrest in 55th (15:36.63).

The Yellow Jackets will be back in action Saturday for day two of the Georgia Tech Invitational. The senior recognition for the 2025 seniors will start at 10 a.m.

