Tech Closes Action at Yellow Jacket Invitational

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field closed competition at the Yellow Jacket Invitational with three more event wins, all coming in field events.

Field action kicked off day two of the Yellow Jacket Invitational, with the high jump first on the schedule. Carla du Plessis took first place (1.76m), while Kendall Ward joined her with a podium finish of second place (1.73m). Kelsey Chambers also competed in the event, taking sixth (1.65m).

Omar Arnaout was Tech’s lone entry in the men’s high jump, finishing third (2.00m).

John Watkins continued his momentum from indoor into the first outdoor meet of the season, taking first in the triple jump (15.67m), followed by Charlie Crowder in fourth (14.77m) and William Zelnak in eighth (13.21m).

Adora Tagbo claimed the third event win for the Yellow Jackets on the day, with the freshman recording a distance of 12.34m in the triple jump for first place.

In the women’s discus, Maggie Gizinski took ninth (39.55m), while Tahir Hines finished ninth in the men’s discus (47.29).

Running events kicked off with the 4×100 relay, where the women’s team of Jade Ofotan, Sheleah Harris, Kennedy Myers and Sophia Richard came in second with a time of 45.78.

In the 400m hurdles, freshman Sarah Noel recorded a podium finish, coming in third with a time of 1:01.89.

Three entered the women’s 400m, where Jill Catton led the Yellow Jackets with a sixth-place finish (56.01), followed by Kimmi Woods in 14th (1:00.01) and Aditi Sagi in 19th (1:03.16).

On the men’s side, Caden Terrell was the highest finisher, coming in sixth with a time of 47.75. Additionally, Bradley Favors came in 10th with a time of 48.84, with Weston Baptiste finishing 16th (49.81).

Tech had two top-ten finishers in the women’s 800m, with Gracie Martson leading the way with a fourth-place finish with a time of 2:07.41. Lottie Chappell came in sixth with a 2:08.06. Reagan Mahoney recorded a top-20 finish in the event, running a 2:15.33 for 16th.

In the men’s 800m, Alex Thomas took second place, clocking a 1:51.19. He is joined in the top-ten by John Jessup, who ran a 1:53.70 for 10th place. Additionally, Chris Cherono (15th, 1:54.23) and Cooper Timberman (22nd, 1:57.15) competed.

Action in the seven heats of the women’s 200m was highlighted by a podium finish for Ofotan, who took third with a time of 24.24. Richard (6th, 24.89) and Harris (7th, 24.99) joined Ofotan in the top ten out of 43 finishers.

Four Yellow Jackets were in action in the men’s 200m, with Watkins being the highest finisher for Tech, coming in 16th with a 22.90. Crowder was right behind him in 17th (23.15), with George Benjamin in 18th (23.38) and Arnaout in 21st (23.76).

Action concluded with the 4x400m relay, where Tech’s team of Noel, Woods, Catton and Marston took second place with a time of 3:44.24.

The men followed suit with a second-place finish of their own, with the relay team of Terrell, Baptiste, Kamren Kennedy and Favors clocking a 3:14.60 to close the meet.

Tech hits the road next weekend, traveling to Raleigh Relays and the FSU Relays.

