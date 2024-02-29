Tech Begins ACC Season by Hosting Pitt

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (11-7) will kick off the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule with a three-game series against Pitt (6-8) this weekend at Mewborn Field. The Yellow Jackets are in the midst of an eight-game winning streak and a have won 10 consecutive at home while leading all of Division I with 35 home runs.

Series Information

Georgia Tech (11-7) vs. Pitt (6-8)

Friday, March 1 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Saturday, March 2 | 3 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Sunday, March 3 | 1 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Parking

Parking for Friday and Sunday’s games will be available in E65 McCamish lot, ER66 Family Housing Lot, 8th Street, and Fowler Street in between 8th and 10th.

Parking for Saturday’s game will be limited to the ER66 Family Housing Lot off of 10th Street, just west of the 10th and Fowler intersection due to the Men’s Basketball game taking place at McCamish Pavilion.

Clear Bag Policy

This year, Shirley Clements Mewborn Field is implementing a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Promotions

Stay after the game on Saturday to get post-game autographs with the Georgia Tech softball team in the home bullpen.

Sunday is All Abilities Day at Mewborn Field. Stay after the game on Sunday, when the field will open up for kids to run the bases.

Storylines

• Georgia Tech will be playing the ninth, 10th and 11th games of a 12-game home stand at Mewborn Field, after winning all eight of its contests over the last week.

• The Yellow Jacket offense has risen to the top of the sport this year, leading Division I in home runs (35) while posting the 2nd highest slugging % (.660), the 8th most doubles (31) and the 10th highest batting average (.364) in the country.

• The Jackets lead the Power 5 in home runs and slugging %, hitting the 4th most doubles and the 8th highest batting avg.

• The power production has come from everywhere in the lineup as 10 different Jackets have connected for a long ball this season (Black (7), Dobbins (6), Allen (6), Hunter (4), Domingue (3), Sileo (3), Tucker (2), Edgmon (2), Minghini (1) and Gailey (1)), tied for the most among Power 5 teams headed into the weekend.

• Mallorie Black leads the ACC in both HR (7) and runs scored (21), ranking 7th & 6th in across DI in those categories. Black’s 7 home runs is more than the total output of three ACC teams, Notre Dame, Boston College and this weekend’s opponent, Pitt.

• Georgia Tech is the only team in the nation to have three players with six or more home runs already this season (Black, Allen and Dobbins). Their combined 19 home runs would tie North Carolina for the 4th most in the ACC this season and rank 18th in Division I, between the three of them.

• The White & Gold set a program record with multiple home runs in 11 straight games (Feb. 11-24) including games against currently ranked No. 4 LSU and No. 11 Stanford.

• Tech has hit a home run in 14 consecutive games dating back to February 11, the longest streak since setting the program record (22) back in 2011.

• The current 10-game home winning streak is the 3rd longest in the Aileen Morales era (7 seasons) and the longest since winning 13-straight in 2022.

• Tech has come from behind in eight of its 11 victories so far, including a walk off victory over Mercer on Wednesday. The Jackets are defeating opponents by an average margin of 5.125 runs in those comebacks, including three come-from-behind wins ending via run-rule.

• The pitching staff has enjoyed playing at home this year. Five of the six pitchers with over 1.0 inning pitched at home carry an ERA under 4.00 while holding opposition to just a .208 batting average inside Mewborn Field.

• Chandler Dennis notched her team-leading second save of the season last Sunday vs. Ball State. It was her 7th career save, tying her with Kristen Adkins for the second-most saves in program history. Her next will give her sole possession of second place, nine shy of the program record. Blake Neleman is one save away from tying Dennis and Adkins in 2nd.

• Neleman is six strikeouts away from becoming just the second GT pitcher with 600 career strikeouts (Jessica Sallinger).

• Kinsey Norton earned her third victory of the season yesterday, pitching 2.0 perfect innings in relief. She boasts a 1.11 ERA across 19.0 innings pitched at Mewborn Field.

• Tech pitchers have a combined 103 strikeouts this year, the 11th most in Division I and 8th most among Power 5 teams

