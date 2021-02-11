Tech-BC Men’s Basketball Game Moved

Updated Georgia Tech 2020-21 schedule (subject to change)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball’s game against Boston College, originally scheduled for next Tuesday, Feb. 16, has been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 17, and will tip at noon at McCamish Pavilion. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

The shift was announced Thursday by the Atlantic Coast Conference along with the move of the Virginia Tech at North Carolina game to 7 p.m. Tuesday, also on the ACC Network. No makeup dates have been set for the Yellow Jackets’ other postponed games at Notre Dame and NC State.

Tech currently has a 9-7 record this season, including a 5-5 mark in ACC play. The Yellow Jackets next take on Clemson at 8 p.m. Friday at Littlejohn Coliseum, televised on the ACC Network.

The full 2020-21 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.

