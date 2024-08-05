Tech Basketball to Take on Northwestern in Milwaukee

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball will take on Northwestern Dec. 15 in the MKE Tip-Off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., giving the Yellow Jackets a pivotal non-conference matchup just before the Christmas holiday. The game is part of a neutral-site basketball triple-header that also will include Akron vs. Milwaukee and San Francisco vs. Loyola Chicago. Tip times and television coverage will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the event, which will be good for all three games of the tripleheader, will go on sale this fall, but fans can visit www.fiservforum.com to learn more and to register for early presale access. Intersport, a Chicago-based sports marketing and events agency, will manage the event.

Northwestern joins a Tech non-conference slate that includes four power conference foes, including Georgia and Cincinnati at McCamish Pavilion (dates to be announced), and the ACC-SEC Challenge matchup at Oklahoma (Dec. 3).

Tech and the Wildcats have met five times previously, all as part of the former ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Northwestern holds a 3-2 lead in the series and won the most recent meeting, a 67-61 victory in Evanston, Ill., on Nov. 28, 2018.