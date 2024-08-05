Tech Basketball to Take on Northwestern in Milwaukee

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball will take on Northwestern Dec. 15 in the MKE Tip-Off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., giving the Yellow Jackets a pivotal non-conference matchup just before the Christmas holiday. The game is part of a neutral-site basketball triple-header that also will include Akron vs. Milwaukee and San Francisco vs. Loyola Chicago. Tip times and television coverage will be announced at a later date.
Tickets for the event, which will be good for all three games of the tripleheader, will go on sale this fall, but fans can visit www.fiservforum.com to learn more and to register for early presale access. Intersport, a Chicago-based sports marketing and events agency, will manage the event.
Northwestern joins a Tech non-conference slate that includes four power conference foes, including Georgia and Cincinnati at McCamish Pavilion (dates to be announced), and the ACC-SEC Challenge matchup at Oklahoma (Dec. 3).
Tech and the Wildcats have met five times previously, all as part of the former ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Northwestern holds a 3-2 lead in the series and won the most recent meeting, a 67-61 victory in Evanston, Ill., on Nov. 28, 2018.
SEASON TICKETS REMAINS ON SALE
Season tickets for the 2024-25 campaign for Georgia Tech men’s basketball, the second under head coach Damon Stoudamire, remain on sale to the general public. Tech’s 10-game home ACC schedule for the men includes new conference members California and Stanford, as well as Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. The non-conference slate will include home games against Cincinnati and Georgia. Dates and tip times for ACC and non-conference games will be announced in the coming weeks.
Looking to return the Yellow Jackets to national prominence, Stoudamire re-built the Tech roster last season and guided the team to 14 victories, including big wins over top-25 teams Mississippi State, Duke, Clemson and North Carolina, all of whom played in the NCAA Tournament. Tech has added to its young core by signing the 19th-ranked recruiting class in the nation and four incoming transfers.
Season ticket prices start at $290. Season tickets for faculty, staff and letterwinners are $280, and tickets for new alumni can be purchased for as little as $190.
Tech welcomes back three starters, including top three-point shooter Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (photo by Danny Karnik)
