Tech Back on the Road to Face Wake Forest

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will head back out on the road for two matches against ACC foe Wake Forest, October 14 at 6 p.m. and October 15 at 4 p.m. in Winston-Salem, N.C. Both matches will air exclusively on ACC Network.

Storylines

  • Georgia Tech ranked No. 13 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll (Oct. 7), before a pair of sweeps vs. Florida State on Oct. 7 & 8.
  • Julia Bergmann was named ACC Co-Player of the Week after an exceptional performance against Florida State, with a combined 30 kills, 18 digs, three aces and a .456 hitting percentage.
  • Georgia Tech leads the ACC and is third in the country with a .316 hitting percentage.
  • Mariana Brambilla recorded double-doubles in all four matches this season, ranking fifth in the ACC in kills/set (4.13)
  • Matti McKissock ranks second in the ACC and seventh in the country with 11.23 assists/set.

Series Notes

  • Georgia Tech leads 35-12 in the all-time series.
  • The Jackets swept the Demon Deacons last season, a 3-0 win in O’Keefe Gymnasium.
  • Tech has won four of the last five head-to-head matchups, and holds a 15-6 advantage in matches at Wake Forest.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTVolleyball), Facebook (Georgia  Tech Volleyball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

 

