Tech Back on the Road to Face Wake Forest

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will head back out on the road for two matches against ACC foe Wake Forest, October 14 at 6 p.m. and October 15 at 4 p.m. in Winston-Salem, N.C. Both matches will air exclusively on ACC Network.

TV

Storylines

Georgia Tech ranked No. 13 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll (Oct. 7), before a pair of sweeps vs. Florida State on Oct. 7 & 8.

Julia Bergmann was named ACC Co-Player of the Week after an exceptional performance against Florida State, with a combined 30 kills, 18 digs, three aces and a .456 hitting percentage.

Georgia Tech leads the ACC and is third in the country with a .316 hitting percentage.

Mariana Brambilla recorded double-doubles in all four matches this season, ranking fifth in the ACC in kills/set (4.13)

Matti McKissock ranks second in the ACC and seventh in the country with 11.23 assists/set.

Series Notes

Georgia Tech leads 35-12 in the all-time series.

The Jackets swept the Demon Deacons last season, a 3-0 win in O’Keefe Gymnasium.

Tech has won four of the last five head-to-head matchups, and holds a 15-6 advantage in matches at Wake Forest.

