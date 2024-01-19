Tech Back Home to Face Virginia

THE FLATS – Back on the winning track after a thrilling overtime win at Clemson Tuesday night, Georgia Tech returns home for its next two games, first against Virginia at 6 p.m. Saturday at McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets (9-8, 2-4 ACC) used a late rally to tie the Tigers at the end of regulation and outlasted Clemson in two overtimes to win 93-90. The win snapped a four-game ACC losing streak to Florida State (82-71), Boston College (95-87), Notre Dame (75-68 in overtime) and No. 11 Duke (84-79). The Jackets will be looking to end another long skid in the series against Virginia on Saturday.

Virginia (12-5, 3-3 ACC), which had been in the national top 25 during November and December, had dropped four of six games before downing Virginia Tech, 65-57, at home Wednesday night. The Cavaliers have lost all four of their road games this season, including their last three ACC road trips to Notre Dane, NC State and Wake Forest.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on SiriusXM channel 119 or 193 and the SiriusXM app.

THE TIP-OFF