Tech Announces 2021 Football Specialty Dates

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech has set the dates for its 2021 Homecoming, Family Weekend and Hall of Fame football games, Tech athletics announced on Thursday.

Georgia Tech’s annual Homecoming festivities will be held in conjunction with the Yellow Jackets’ home game versus Virginia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 30. Tech will celebrate its Family Weekend and the induction of the 2020 and 2021 classes to the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame when the Jackets host Pitt on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Tech also announced that it will hold its annual Heroes Day when it hosts Kennesaw State on Saturday, Sept. 11 – the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The Yellow Jackets’ annual Senior Day festivities will be held prior to the Nov. 27 regular-season finale versus archrival Georgia.

As previously announced, Georgia Tech will host North Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25 for the first of six annual “Mayhem at MBS” showdowns.

Additional special recognitions will be announced throughout the coming months.

2021 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SPECIALTY DATES

Sept. 11 vs. Kennesaw State – Heroes Day

Sept. 25 vs. North Carolina – Mayhem at MBS

Oct. 2 vs. Pitt – Family Weekend, Hall of Fame

Oct. 30 vs. Virginia Tech – Homecoming

Nov. 27 vs. Georgia – Senior Day

Georgia Tech football season tickets for the 2021 campaign are on sale now. Starting at just $299 per seat, season tickets include reserved seats for all seven games on the Yellow Jackets’ 2021 home schedule, including “Mayhem at MBS” versus North Carolina on Sept. 25 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the return of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia on Nov. 27 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. For full 2021 Georgia Tech football season ticket information, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Single-game tickets will go on sale this summer. Click HERE to receive information and presale opportunities when they become available.

Georgia Tech athletics is planning for Bobby Dodd Stadium to be at full capacity for the 2021 season. With the health and safety of student-athletes, staff, fans and the community remaining the top priority, Georgia Tech will continue to follow guidance from public health experts to determine if adjustments are necessary as the season approaches.

