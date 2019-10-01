Tech ACC Home Opener vs. Syracuse Now Dec. 7 or 8

Full 2019-20 Georgia Tech schedule | Men’s Basketball ACC Packs

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule underwent some changes with the announcement of the full Atlantic Coast Conference slate last Thursday, most notably the Yellow Jackets’ ACC home opener against Syracuse, which will now be Dec. 7 or 8 at a time to be determined.

The ACC has instituted flex dates for all three conference games that weekend to avoid having a conference team play a basketball game on the same day its football team might be competing in the conference’s football championship game, which will be played the evening of Dec. 7. Those games, including the Tech-Syracuse contest, will be played either on Dec. 7 or 8 at a time to be determined. It will still be televised on the ACC Network, and the date and time will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, four of Tech’s non-conference games have been picked up for television coverage, including the Nov. 25 date against Arkansas, which will be televised nationally on the ACC Network and tip at 7 p.m. The ACC’s Regional Sports Network (RSN) will televise the Yellow Jackets’ Dec. 1 game against Bethune-Cookman (6 p.m. tip) and the Dec. 18 game against Ball State (7 p.m. tip).

Tech’s Dec. 14 game at Kentucky will be televised nationally on ESPN and tip at 5 p.m. The only game left to be determined is the Jackets’ Nov. 20 visit to Georgia.

Tech opens the 2019-20 season Nov. 5 at NC State (8:30 p.m., ACC Network), with the home opener against Elon set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 (ACC Network Extra). The Jackets host Georgia College in an exhibition game at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at McCamish Pavilion.