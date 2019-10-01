Tech ACC Home Opener vs. Syracuse Now Dec. 7 or 8

Full 2019-20 Georgia Tech schedule | Men’s Basketball ACC Packs
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule underwent some changes with the announcement of the full Atlantic Coast Conference slate last Thursday, most notably the Yellow Jackets’ ACC home opener against Syracuse, which will now be Dec. 7 or 8 at a time to be determined.
The ACC has instituted flex dates for all three conference games that weekend to avoid having a conference team play a basketball game on the same day its football team might be competing in the conference’s football championship game, which will be played the evening of Dec. 7. Those games, including the Tech-Syracuse contest, will be played either on Dec. 7 or 8 at a time to be determined. It will still be televised on the ACC Network, and the date and time will be announced at a later date.
Additionally, four of Tech’s non-conference games have been picked up for television coverage, including the Nov. 25 date against Arkansas, which will be televised nationally on the ACC Network and tip at 7 p.m. The ACC’s Regional Sports Network (RSN) will televise the Yellow Jackets’ Dec. 1 game against Bethune-Cookman (6 p.m. tip) and the Dec. 18 game against Ball State (7 p.m. tip).
Tech’s Dec. 14 game at Kentucky will be televised nationally on ESPN and tip at 5 p.m. The only game left to be determined is the Jackets’ Nov. 20 visit to Georgia.
Tech opens the 2019-20 season Nov. 5 at NC State (8:30 p.m., ACC Network), with the home opener against Elon set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 (ACC Network Extra). The Jackets host Georgia College in an exhibition game at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at McCamish Pavilion.
|Date
|Day
|Opponent
|TV
|Time
|Oct. 20
|Sun.
|GEORGIA COLLEGE (exhibition)
|ACCNX
|2 p.m.
|Nov. 5
|Tue.
|at NC State
|ACC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Nov. 11
|Mon.
|ELON
|ACCNX
|7:30 p.m.
|Nov. 20
|Wed.
|at Georgia
|tba
|tba
|Nov. 25
|Mon.
|ARKANSAS
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Dec. 1
|Sun.
|BETHUNE-COOKMAN
|RSN
|6 p.m.
|Dec. 4
|Wed.
|NEBRASKA (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)
|ESPNU
|7:15 p.m.
|Dec. 7 or 8
|Sat. or Sun.
|SYRACUSE
|ACC Network
|tba
|Dec. 14
|Sat.
|at Kentucky
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Dec. 18
|Wed.
|BALL STATE (Diamond Head Classic campus game)
|RSN
|7 p.m.
|Dec. 22
|Sun.
|Boise State (Diamond Head Classic)
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|Dec. 23
|Mon.
|Houston or Portland (Diamond Head Classic)
|ESPN2/U
|4:30 or 7 p.m.
|Dec. 25
|Wed.
|Final round (Diamond Head Classic)
|ESPN2/U
|tba
|Dec. 31
|Tue.
|at Florida State
|ESPN2/U
|12 p.m.
|Jan. 4
|Sat.
|at North Carolina
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Jan. 8
|Wed.
|DUKE
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Jan. 11
|Sat.
|at Boston College
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Jan. 15
|Wed.
|NOTRE DAME
|ACC Network
|8:30 p.m.
|Jan. 18
|Sat.
|VIRGINIA
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Jan. 22
|Wed.
|at Louisville
|RSN
|7 p.m.
|Jan. 25
|Sat.
|NC STATE
|RSN
|4 p.m.
|Jan. 28
|Tue.
|MOREHOUSE
|ACCNX
|7:30 p.m.
|Feb. 1
|Sat.
|at Notre Dame
|RSN
|12 p.m.
|Feb. 4
|Tue.
|VIRGINIA TECH
|ESPN/2/U/ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Feb. 8
|Sat.
|at Pittsburgh
|RSN
|2 p.m.
|Feb. 12
|Wed.
|LOUISVILLE
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Feb. 19
|Wed.
|at Wake Forest
|RSN
|7 p.m.
|Feb. 22
|Sat.
|at Syracuse
|RSN
|4 p.m.
|Feb. 25
|Tue.
|CLEMSON
|ESPN/2/ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Feb. 29
|Sat.
|MIAMI
|ACCN
|6 or 8 p.m.
|Mar. 4
|Wed.
|PITTSBURGH
|RSN
|9 p.m.
|Mar. 6
|Fri.
|at Clemson
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Mar. 10-14
|Tue.-Sat.
|ACC Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)
|ESPN/2/U/ACCN
SEASON TICKETS, ACC PACKS REMAIN ON SALE
Ten-game ticket packages for Georgia Tech’s Atlantic Coast Conference home men’s basketball games are now on sale. ACC Packs, which start at $250 ($25 per game), guarantee Tech fans the same seat in prime locations for all 10 ACC home games. Fans purchase online at Ramblinwreck.com or call 888-TECHTIX.
Season tickets start as low as $290, and offer the best seating locations at McCamish Pavilion.
Click Here to Select Your Seats
ACC Network has launched!
The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.
Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its fourth year under head coach Josh Pastner. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.
Season tickets for men’s basketball can be purchased here.