Talayah Walker Joins Women’s Basketball Roster

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball head coach Karen Blair announced on Wednesday Talayah Walker has signed a grant-in-aid to join the Yellow Jackets. Walker will have three years of eligibility remaining after playing her freshman season at Penn State.

“We are delighted to introduce Talayah to our Yellow Jacket family,” said Blair. “I have known Talayah and her family for years, and have followed her career closely. I am grateful to now have the opportunity to coach her. She will have an impact on both ends of the floor with her aggressive style and attacking mentality, but my favorite part of her game is her relentless offensive rebounding.”

The 5-10 guard took the floor in 29 contests at Penn State as a freshman, earning the start in two. She recorded eight games with double-figure scoring totals, including a season-high 18 points twice – against Monmouth and at Southern California. Walker, a native of Odenton, Md., hit six field goals at Southern Cal, while converting 6-of-6 free throw attempts. An efficient free throw shooter, Walker shot 77.8 percent from the charity stripe during the season. Against UCLA, she just missed a double-double, pulling down a season-high nine rebounds to go along with a 17-point performance. Walker averaged 15.4 minutes per game and finished second on the team in offensive rebounds.

Walker attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md., and was a three-time WCAC first team honoree. She averaged 17.8 points and 4.1 rebounds her final three seasons, including an impressive 19.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game average her senior season. Walker played club basketball for Philly Rise for three year, helping lead the team to the Nike National Championship in back-to-back seasons, while clinching the Boo Williams Championship. In 2022, she was tabbed the Boo Williams Invitational MVP and first team EYBL.

Walker joins fellow signees Jada Crawshaw (Darwin, Australia/Long Beach State), Savannah Samuel (Woodstock, Ga./Boston College), Brianna Turnage (Atlanta, Ga./Florida State) and Leyre Urdiain (Zaragoza, Spain) in joining the Yellow Jackets’ roster in 2025-26.