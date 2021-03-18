Switzer & Hidalgo Compete at Day Two of NCAA's

Preliminary Results

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior diver Camryn Hidalgo and sophomore swimmer Brooke Switzer competed at the preliminary rounds on day two of NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving National Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Thursday.

Hidalgo took on the 1m event, while Switzer faced the 500 free. Hidalgo finished 22nd on the individual leaderboard with a score of 270.45 in the 1m event. Switzer placed 42nd in the 500 free after clocking in at 4:48.33.

Tomorrow both Hidalgo and Switzer will be back in action at nationals, along with McKenzie Campbell as Tech looks to swarm day three. Hidalgo will suit up for the women’s 3m event, Switzer takes on another freestyle event in the 200 free and Campbell gears up for the 400 IM.

Live results for the swimming portion of NCAA’s can be found here. Live results for diving competitions at NCAA’s can be found here.

ESPN3 will provide digital broadcast coverage for preliminary and finals sessions each day through Saturday. Additionally, ESPNU will air a two-hour show at 7 p.m. (EST), Tuesday, April 6. Live streaming links can be found here. Prelims begin at 10 a.m. (EST), with Finals starting at 6 p.m. (EST).

