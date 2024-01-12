Swimming & Diving Heads to North Carolina

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving is set to open 2024 on the road against Queens Royals on Saturday, Jan.13, the meet is set to begin at 11:00 a.m.

The men’s swim & dive team was ranked No. 22 in the December CSCAA Division I Top 25 Poll.

The last time the Jackets competed at the UGA Fall Invite, a host of swimmers and divers set performance records.

On the men’s side on the men’s side, Berke Saka finished first in the 200 IM with a time of 1:42.19, a NCAA ‘B’ cut time. Max Fowler earned ACC Honors for his performance over the three-day span, which included a first-place finish in the men’s 3M championship dive. Ruben Lechuga finished a close second behind Fowler in the men’s 3M championship dive.

On the women’s side, McKenzie Campbell recorded a NCAA ‘B’ cut time and set a new Georgia Tech record in the women’s 200 IM with a time of 1:59.29. The women’s 400 Medley relay (Zora Ripkova ,Vivien Rothwell, Sabyne Brisson, Jillian Ferrari) set a new school record with a time of 3:36.78.

Sabyne Brisson had a helluva meet, breaking multiple school records. In the 100 Breast, Brisson recorded a time of 59.08. In the 200 Breast, Brisson finished with a time of 2:08.34, Brisson previously set new records in both events back in Oct. 2023. Diving will not be scored during Saturday’s meet.

.

