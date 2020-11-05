Swim-Dive Primed for FSU Dual Meet

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming & diving program will head south to Tallahassee to take on ACC-rival Florida State. The dual meet between the Jackets and Seminoles will serve as Tech’s season opener for the 2020 fall season.

Friday’s meet will consist of the following 16 events, starting at noon (EST):

200 Medley Relay

100 Free

1000 Free

200 Back

200 Free

200 Breast

100 Back

500 Free

100 Breast

100 Fly

200 Fly

Diving Session I

50 Free

200 IM

Diving Session II

400 Free Relay

Live results for the meet can be found here.

The Jackets have competed in two intrasquad meets prior to this weekend’s Invite. Both meets saw the White squad beat the Gold team 148-130 & 156-113. This meet will serve as the first of two matches for the Yellow Jackets during the 2020 fall season. On Nov. 18-20 Tech will head to Athens to compete at the UGA Invite hosted by Georgia.

