Swim-Dive Wraps Day Two at Houston Invites

Day 1 Photo Gallery | Day 2 Photo Gallery

Team Scores | Swim Results | Dive Results

HOUSTON, Texas.– The Jackets wrapped up day two of the Rice Fall Splash Invitational, finishing second overall with 853 points, behind strong performances from seniors Emily Ilgenfritz and Kristen Hepler, and freshman McKenzie Campbell.

“It was great to finally get back out there and face some real competition after a long offseason,” head coach Courtney Shealy Hart said. “I thought overall we performed well against some tough competition, but I’m looking forward to seeing how we improve from this meet before we face a really talented Florida State team in two weeks.”

Ilgenfritz got the Jackets off to a strong start, winning the 500 free with a time of 4:58.22. She also touched the wall first in the 200 free, finishing in 1:52.40, and second in the 200 fly, with a time of 2:03.52.

Hepler won the 200 IM (2:05.18) and placed third in the 100 breast (1:05.49). And Campbell won the 200 fly with a time of 2:03.35, and finished third in the 200 IM (2:07.23).

At the Houston Diving Invitational, Camryn Hidalgo had another good day for the Jackets, finishing second on the platform and earning a score of 231.30. Paige Gohr placed third (215.80), while Carmen Woodruff came in fifth (199.25).

The men and women open dual meet competition against ACC rival Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 26 at McAuley Aquatic Center.

Tech Tidbits:

*Freshman Carmen Woodruff’s platform score of 199.25 ranks seventh in program history.

*Sophomore Kelsey Dekshenieks scored a personal-best 168.45 on the platform, which is good for ninth on the Jackets’ all-time list.

*Senior Caroline Lee was the Jackets’ top finisher in the 100 back, placing third with a time of 57.79, while junior Allie Paschal finished just behind her in fourth place (57.85).

*Freshman Kyrsten Davis finished fourth in the 200 free, coming in with a time of 1:54.13. She was also the team’s top finisher in the 50 free, placing sixth with a time of 24.52.

*Junior Catriona MacGregor turned in a fourth-place finish in the 200 IM (2:07.84), while also placing second on the team and sixth overall in the 100 breast (1:06.17).