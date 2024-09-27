Swim-Dive Welcomes Emory for First Official Meet of the Season

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swim and dive will officially open the 2024-25 season Friday, welcoming in cross-town opponent Emory to the McAuley Aquatic Center. The meet will begin at 3 p.m. and live results can be found on the Meet Mobile app.

A season ago, Georgia Tech defeated Emory 404.5 to 192.5. In the meet, Tech won 27 of 32 events.

Originally, half the Tech squad was set to compete at the FSU Invite, but due to inclement weather, the Yellow Jackets canceled the trip and will now all compete at the dual meet vs Emory.

Tech is coming off its annual Gold vs White Intrasquad, in which team White took the meet with a score of 173 points. In the meet, four Yellow Jackets set meet records – 200 free (Zara Masud), 200 IM (Berke Saka), 200 back (Berke Saka) and 200 back (Phoebe Wright).

Tech newcomers shined in the meet, with new Yellow Jackets taking home seven event wins. Freshman Lili Gyurinovics won the 1000 free, while freshman Zara Masud took first in the 200 free and 200 fly, freshman Ela Ozdemir won the 100 free and transfer Phoebe Wright won the 100 back, 200 back and 500 free.

Order of events – Dual meet vs Emory:

200 Medley Relay

1000 Freestyle

Diving Event – 3M (Will Begin After Bell Rings For Final Lap Of The Women’s 1000 Free)

200 Freestyle

100 Yard Backstroke

100 Yard Breaststroke

200 Yard Butterfly

50 Yard Freestyle

Diving Event- 1M (Will Begin 5 Mins After The Conclusion Of 3M)

100 Yard Freestyle

200 Yard Backstroke

200 Yard Breaststroke

500 Yard Freestyle

100 Yard Butterfly

200 IM

400 Free Relay

After Saturday’s home meet, Tech hits the road for back-to-back meets, traveling to Florida State and Pitt.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTswimdive), Instagram (GTswimdive), Facebook (Georgia Tech Swim and Dive) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com