Swim & Dive Updates January Schedule

Full Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving has updated two weekends in the month of January as it rockets toward Championships Season in 2021.

The Yellow Jackets will host two SEC foes at McAuley Aquatic Center on Jan. 22-23, with Tech battling Alabama in a dual meet on Friday, Jan. 22 (2 p.m.) before welcoming Vanderbilt women on Saturday, Jan. 23 (11 a.m.).

Georgia Tech diving will travel to Tallahassee on Jan. 16 to face off with Florida State, while also adding ACC foe Miami (Fla.) to its Jan. 29-30 meet.

Georgia Tech swimming and diving kickoff the 2021 season on Friday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. as it welcomes Auburn to McAuley Aquatic Center.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Georgia Tech home swimming and diving meets will not be open to the general public. Fans will be able to watch the entirety of Georgia Tech home meets this season on ACC Network Extra.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Swimming & Diving, follow us on Twitter (@GTSwimDive), Instagram (@GTSwimDive), and Facebook (Georgia Tech Swimming & Diving) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.