Swim-Dive Turns in Strong First Day at Houston Invites

HOUSTON, Texas.– Georgia Tech swim-dive turned in a strong first day at the Rice Fall Splash Invitational and Houston Dive Invitational, claiming three of the top four divers on the 3-meter board, while the swimmers are currently second in points heading into day two.

In 3-meter diving, junior Camryn Hidalgo placed first overall with a score of 314.55. Senior Carly Doi (287.75) and freshman Carmen Woodruff (279.70) finished third and fourth, respectively.

In swimming, Georgia Tech finished second overall in points after day one with a score of 401. Senior Emily Ilgenfritz helped lead the Jackets, winning the 1000 free with a time of 10:11.05, while junior Catriona MacGregor set a new PR in the 100 IM, finishing second with a time of 58.48.

The Jackets also had a strong showing from their relay teams, with the 400 medley group of senior Caroline Lee, MacGregor, freshman McKenzie Campbell and freshman Kyrsten Davis placing second with a time of 3:50.96. And the 200 free relay group of junior Grace Mauldin, freshman Imane El Barodi, MacGregor and Davis finished third with a time of 1:37.88.

Both teams return to competition tomorrow, with the swimming events beginning at 10:30 a.m. CT, while divers start at 11 a.m. CT.

Tech Tidbits:

*MacGregor set a new PR in the 100 IM, finishing second with a time of 58.48. She also finished the 200 breast in 2:21.58, placing fifth.

*Campbell touched the wall second in the 100 fly, finishing with a time of 56.35. She also finished third in the 100 IM, with a time of 58.94.

*Senior Kristen Hepler finished third in both the 400 IM (4:25.04) and 200 breast (2:21.02).

*Senior Chloe Miller placed fourth in the 100 fly with a time of 57.09.

*Junior Allie Paschal was the Jackets’ top finisher in the 200 back, finishing fourth with a time of 2:04.96.

*Ilgenfritz (52.70) and Davis (52.72) were Tech’s top two finishers in a closely contested 100 free.

