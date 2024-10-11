Swim-Dive Travels to Tallahassee for Dual Meet Against Florida State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swim and dive will hit the road for the first time this season on Saturday, traveling to Tallahassee to face ACC foe, Florida State, in a dual meet. The meet will begin at 11 a.m. EST and live results can be found on the Meet Mobile app.

A season ago, Georgia Tech welcomed the Seminoles to McAuley Aquatic Center, splitting the dual meet. The Yellow Jacket women came away with a 160-140 win, while the men fell short, 151.5-148.5. In the meet a year ago, Georgia Tech claimed 15 event wins.

Tech is coming off its dominant season opener against Emory, with the men’s squad winning 205-91 and the women’s team defeating the Eagles 216-79. In the meet, Tech swept the podium in 14 events: Men’s 1000 free, Women’s 200 free, Women’s 100 back, Men’s 100 back, Women’s 100 breast, Women’s 50 free, Women’s 100 free, Men’s 100 free, Women’s 200 back, Men’s 200 back, Women’s 200 breast, Men’s 500 free, Men’s 1-meter diving and Women’s 3-meter diving.

Tech newcomers are already making their mark on the season, with transfer Phoebe Wright taking the 200 freestyle (1:49.80) and the 500 freestyle (4:48.22) in the meet vs Emory, as well as winning the 100 back, 200 back and 500 free in the Gold vs, White Intrasquad. Freshman Zara Masud also claimed the 200 butterfly (2:02.00) in meet vs Emory.

After Saturday’s road meet, Tech will stay on the road, traveling another ACC opponent, Pitt, on Nov 2.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTswimdive), Instagram (GTswimdive), Facebook (Georgia Tech Swim and Dive) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com