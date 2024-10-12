Swim-Dive Splits Road Meet at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In the first road meet of the season, the Yellow Jackets spilt the day with the Seminoles, with the Georgia Tech men getting a 174.5-125.5 win over Florida State, while the women dropped a close matchup, 138-162 with the home squad. The FSU men’s team is ranked No. 19 in the CSCAA Preseason Top 25 Poll.

The Seminoles started the day with three straight event wins, but Mert Kilavuz claimed the first win for Tech in event number four, and the Yellow Jackets added on 17 more wins in the meet, including three podium sweeps – men’s 1000 free, women’s 200 free and men’s 500 free.

Five Yellow Jackets claimed multiple event wins in the meet, with senior Kilavuz winning the 1000 free (9:01.16) and the 500 free (4:22.53), senior Sophie Murphy taking first in the 200 free (1:46.59) and 100 free (49.64), senior Berke Saka winning the 100 back (47.07), 200 back (1:43.89) and 200 IM (1:44.65), junior Joao Caballero winning the 100 breast (54.55) and 200 breast (1:59.94) and sophomore diver Max Fowler claiming both the 1-meter (334.43) and 3-meter (380.70).

Other event wins for the Yellow Jackets included Antonio Romero winning the 200 fly (1:46.90), Anna Hadjiloizou claiming the 50 free (22.74), Leandro Odorici winning the 50 free (20.13), Phoebe Wright in the 200 back (1:57.65), Zara Masud in the 500 free (4:54.34) and Zora Ripkova in the 100 fly (53.27).

The Yellow Jackets also won the women’s 200 freestyle relay, with the team of Hadjiloizou, Nina Stanisavljevic, Caroline Pape and Jillian Ferrari finishing with a time of 1:30.59.

Up next for the Yellow Jackets is another ACC road meet, with the squad traveling to Pitt on Nov. 2.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics' goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics.

