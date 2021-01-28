Swim Set to Host Gardner-Webb, Diving Faces FSU & Miami

Tech’s diving crew will face FSU and Miami on Friday, Jan. 29 starting at 1 p.m., and on Saturday, Jan. 30 beginning at 11 a.m. The Yellow Jackets and Runnin’ Bulldogs will also begin their dual meet at 11 a.m. Saturday will include a pre-meet Senior Day ceremony honoring the Class of 2021. Eight women and seven men student-athletes, along with two student managers, will be honored on Saturday.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming & diving is back at McAuley Aquatic Center this weekend as the Yellow Jackets play host to Gardner-Webb swimming, as well as Florida State’s and Miami’s diving squads.

Last time out the Yellow Jacket women swept Vanderbilt in all 14 events. Notably, McKenzie Campbell earned a 4:16.85 first-place mark in the 400 IM securing an NCAA ‘B’ cut, making it Georgia Tech’s only NCAA cut at the dual meet against the Commodores.

Tech’s men contended in a hard fought loss to No. 16 Alabama, but were able to capture gold in 11 different events, backed by Caio Pumputis, Christian Ferraro, Batur Unlu and Caleb Blischke each finishing in first-place in one or more of their respective swimming events. On the diving side of things, Ruben Lechuga swept the field as he was the top finisher in both the 1m & 3m dive.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Georgia Tech home swimming and diving meets will not be open to the general public. Fans will be able to watch the entirety of Georgia Tech home meets this season on ACC Network Extra.

