Swim & Dive Releases Spring 2021 Schedule

“After a unique year we are excited to compete on multiple weekends in January,” said Toni M. & Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving Head Coach Courtney Shealy Hart . “We had a fantastic fall and have been training hard all throughout December. We are looking forward to getting back to competing safely and under COVID-19 protocols established by the Institute and Atlantic Coast Conference.”

THE FLATS – Highlighted by three home dual meets and one invitational the Georgia Tech swimming and diving program released the remainder of its 2020-21 schedule on Friday.

Overall, the Yellow Jackets will host seven meets throughout the rest of the 2020-21 regular season, including its 2021 opener against Auburn in Atlanta on Jan. 8.

2020-21 Highlights:

The Jackets will host one invitational this season at its globally recognized home pool, the McAuley Aquatic Center, home of the 1996 Summer Olympics. The Yellow Jacket Invite will take place from Feb.12-13.

Tech’s Senior Day will take place on Jan. 30 against Gardner-Webb and Florida State starting at 11 a.m. (EST).

The women’s team will ride solo against Vanderbilt at home on Jan. 15.

The diving squad will take on ACC-rival Florida State on Jan. 16 following the dual meet with Vanderbilt.

Tech will travel to Greensboro, N.C. on Feb. 17-20 to begin postseason competition with Women’s ACC Championships, before returning Feb. 24-27 for Men’s ACC Championships.

Zone Diving (March 8-10) and Women’s NCAAs (March 17-20) are also taking place in Greensboro this year.

Men’s NCAAs will take place in Iowa City, Iowa on March 24-27.

The men’s 400 medley relay (Lim, Pumputis, Ferraro, Barone – 3:05.89) earned an NCAA A Cut at the UGA Invite.

The men’s 200 medley relay crew set a new school record and earned an NCAA A Cut with a time of 1:23.89 at the UGA Invite.

Sophomore McKenzie Campbell broke the school record in the women’s 200 Fly at the UGA Invite with a mark of 1:57.25, earning an NCAA B Cut in the process.

broke the school record in the women’s 200 Fly at the UGA Invite with a mark of 1:57.25, earning an NCAA B Cut in the process. Georgia Tech has had NCAA B qualifiers on the men’s side in the 200 Breast ( Caio Pumputis ), 100 & 200 Fly ( Christian Ferraro ),

), 100 & 200 Fly ( ), Ferraro set a new school record and earned an NCAA B Cut in the 100 Fly clocking in at 45.89 at the UGA Invite.

True freshman Anna Bradescu (307.3) and seniors Jacob Kreider (339.75) and Paige Gohr (286.4) each earned NCAA Zone qualifying scores in the 3-meter at the UGA Invite.

(307.3) and seniors (339.75) and (286.4) each earned NCAA Zone qualifying scores in the 3-meter at the UGA Invite. Bradescu (281.90) and sophomore Carmen Woodruff (241.75) secured NCAA Zone qualifying scores on platform at the UGA Invite as well.

(241.75) secured NCAA Zone qualifying scores on platform at the UGA Invite as well. With a time of 2:52.15 at the UGA Invite the men’s 400 free relay (Pumputis, Ferraro, Batur Unlu and Austin Daniel) set a new school record and earned an NCAA B Cut.

The Yellow Jackets return a host of talent on both sides as Campbell, Bradescu and senior diver Cami Hidalgo look to help lead the women’s side, with Pumputis, Ferraro, Kreider and sophomore diver Rueben Lechuga look to carry the men’s momentum from last season.

