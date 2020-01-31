Swim-Dive Recognized to CSCAA Scholar All-America Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Georgia Tech swimming and diving once again earned recognition this week for their performance in the classroom for the fall semester, having both the men’s and women’s programs selected to the CSCAA Scholar All-America Team.

The Yellow Jacket women were one of just 182 Division I programs to make the grade, earning a 3.21 GPA for the fall semester as a team. Tech’s 24th-ranked men’s team joined 109 Division I schools with a 3.16 GPA.

“Once again, our team has put an impressive amount of work into the classroom and they’re absolutely deserving of this award,” Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving head coach Courtney Shealy Hart said. “It takes a great deal of effort to be successful as a student and an athlete and having both our men’s and women’s teams earn this award shows just how dedicated they are to excelling at both.”

The teams are selected by the CSCAA’s Scholar All-America committee, where teams are required to earn a GPA of 3.0 or higher for the semester and maintain a roster of 12 or more student-athletes.