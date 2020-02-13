Swim-Dive Readies For Yellow Jacket Invitational

Live Results | Watch (Day 1 Prelims) | Watch (Day 1 Finals) | Watch (Day 2 Prelims) | Watch (Day 2 Finals)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving will be at home this weekend for the Yellow Jacket Invitational, the team’s final tune-up ahead of ACC Championships, Feb. 14-15 at McAuley Aquatic Center. Prelims will begin each day at 10 a.m., with finals starting at 4:30 p.m.

Last time out, Tech won handily from start to finish on Senior Day as it used a whopping 22 gold medals from 13 Jackets and four relay teams to sweep SCAD and Georgia Southern. The 24th-ranked men’s team won 164-97 over SCAD and 237-56 over Georgia Southern, while the women’s team won 214-79 over SCAD.

The Yellow Jacket Invite can be seen live on ACC Network Extra.

Order of Events

Day 1

200 yard individual medley

500 yard freestyle

100 yard breaststroke

200 yard backstroke

100 yard freestyle

200 yard butterfly

Day 2

400 yard individual medley

200 yard freestyle

100 yard butterfly

200 yard breaststroke

100 yard backstroke

50 yard freestyle

1650 yard freestyle

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

