Swim & Dive Readies for Yellow Jacket Invitational

The two day meet will have two sessions each day. Both days will start at 10 a.m. (EST) for the morning sessions, with the afternoon sessions slotted for 4:30 p.m. (EST). Heat sheets of the first preliminary round for Friday morning can be found here .

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming & diving is set to host the 2021 Yellow Jacket Invitational this weekend at McAuley Aquatic Center. The last chance meet will give the Jackets an opportunity to get back in the water before the commencement of the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference swimming & diving championships beginning in Greensboro next weekend.

The Yellow Jacket Invite can be seen live on ACC Network Extra. Tech will be competing against Emmanuel College.

Last time out the Yellow Jacket women captured gold in all 14 swimming events against Gardner-Webb, while Tech’s men won a total of 12 events. Senior women’s diver Camryn Hidalgo also broke the platform school record at Senior Day against Miami and FSU, tallying up a score of 309.20. The Yellow Jacket men were ranked No. 22 in the most recent CSCAA National Coaches Poll, released on Wednesday afternoon by the association.

Order of Events

Day One Events

200 free relay

200 IM

500 free

100 breast

200 back

100 free

200 fly

400 medley relay

800 free relay

Day Two Events

200 medley relay

400 IM

200 free

100 fly

200 breast

100 back

50 free

400 free relay

1650 free

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Georgia Tech home swimming and diving meets will not be open to the general public. Fans will be able to watch the entirety of Georgia Tech home meets this season on ACC Network Extra.

